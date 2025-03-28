Jerusalem highlights: March 28-April 3

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, MARCH 28

Visit Thick Clouds Veil Him, So That He Does Not See, an exhibition of new paintings by Chana Goldberg, curated by Yossi Waxman. Goldberg is a religious artist who deals with the pain and trauma of the recent war via a dialogue with Western art greats such as Francisco Goya.

On display until June 5 at The Social Space Gallery in the former President Hotel, 3 Ahad Ha’am St. Hours: Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sunday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY, MARCH 29

Watch the Royal Ballet’s Cinema Season production of Swan Lake at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. Yasmine Naghdi performs the lead double roles of Odette and Odile (the white and the black swan, respectively), and Matthew Ball performs as Prince Siegfried.

Choreographer Liam Scarlett and designer John Macfarlane revive this iconic work by Marius Petipa and Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

11 a.m. Three and a half hours, with two intermissions. NIS 75 per ticket. 11 Hebron Road. Call (02) 565-4333 to book. Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)

SUNDAY, MARCH 30

Watch The Big Heat, a 1953 classic film noir directed by Fritz Lang. Starring Glenn Ford, Gloria Grahame, and Lee Marvin, this is a gem of a film often lauded as a peak of American filmmaking. The plot centers around Dave Bannion (Ford), a cop willing to take on a corrupt city to get justice done. English with Hebrew subtitles.

8 p.m. at Cinema by Sam Spiegel, 3 Menora Street. NIS 35. Visit cinema.jsfs.co.il for more information.

MONDAY, MARCH 31

Watch The Twilight Saga: New Moon, a 2009 American film in the Twilight franchise. The book series by Stephenie Meyer, on which the films are based, is a bold fusing of two seemingly unrelated genres: romance novels and vampire horror.

Say what you will, this movie did very well at the box office and is a perfect choice for the Monday Night of Contempt program at Lev Smadar. The tongue-in-cheek title means that patrons are warmly invited to enjoy trashy or even slightly bizarre yet fun movies at the established movie house.

8:30 p.m., drinks and social mixing; 9:15 screening. NIS 40 includes a glass of wine. NIS 30 without a drink. 4 Lloyd George Street. Call 052-432-0046 to learn more. Book via tickchak.co.il/80303.

TUESDAY, APRIL 1

Attend Persia, a concert devoted to classical Iranian music with tar master Sahba Motallebi and singer Liraz Charhi, who will play and sing alongside the Israeli Andalusian Orchestra Ashdod visiting the Jerusalem Theatre for this show.

8:30 p.m. 90 minutes, no intermission. NIS 129 to NIS 149 per ticket. 20 Marcus Street. Call (02) 560-5755 to book.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2

Attend the Bezalel Symposium for Creative Research and learn about Dr. Zivia Kay’s groundbreaking study about artificial skin (10:30 a.m. panel discussion about the interplay between body and matter), and Michal Eitan’s Florence Project at the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

In the project named after Florence Nightingale, design students studied the needs of high-intensity emergency spaces in the hospital and came up with innovative solutions. These include resting pods for overworked nurses, or taking a small room shared by a patient and a caregiver and finding practical solutions to store the items both need during a long stay. (12:15 p.m. panel about pedagogy).

Bezalel Academy of Art and Design, 1 Israel Zmora St., third floor, room 365. Admission is free upon pre-registration. In Hebrew. Visit www.bezalel.ac.il/en/events/662186 to learn more.

THURSDAY, APRIL 3

Attend an afternoon concert at the National Library. The program includes Piano Trio, Op. 50 by Tchaikovsky; Five Jewish Dances for Piano, Op. 190 by Marc Lavry; and Lahav Shani’s adaptation of Naomi Shemer’s “Jerusalem of Gold.”

2 p.m. 75 minutes long. 1 Kaplan St., second floor. NIS 30 per ticket. Call *5049 to book.

