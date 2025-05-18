After long absence, Galilee festival returns to celebrate local Jewish, Druze, Arab communities

After a long absence, some wonderful news for lovers of the Galilee. It comes in many shapes, sizes, activities, sounds, and flavors. It is a large-scale festival spread throughout the hills of the Lower Galilee in the Carmiel vicinity, which begins at the end of May.

Many local communities will join together to celebrate with the rest of the country, and, of course, tourists are invited. Communities such as Lotem, Koranit, Yodfat, Deir el-Asad, Sha’ab, and many more will offer all kinds of attractions.

Local culinary venues and wineries (both new and traditional) will open their doors and bottles for tasting and cooking workshops. They will enrich you with exciting dishes and activities for young families and individuals.

A glimpse of what to expect during the five days of the festival includes: The Shechanya community will celebrate with the Lotem Deree Bakery and Bistro – the chef offers dairy menus in the morning and evening in a pleasant country environment; in Lotem at Sod Hacacao, the cocoa secrets will be partially revealed during homemade chocolate workshops; and at Flora dairy, find sheep and goat cheese and taste its quality artisan dairy products.

There are several fine wineries, like Pelech, Lotem, and Kishor, where you can enjoy the yield of the Lower Galilee terroir. Of course, you can combine cheese tasting for the taste buds with the pleasure of the local wines. Galilee wines. (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

Memorial to fallen soldier

True to our Israeli tradition, our reality is never far from mind, and a visit to Haderech Shel Ben (Ben’s Way) is highly recommended. The memorial near Koranit remembers Ben Sela, a soldier who fell in the 2006 Lebanon War.

His mother, Yehudit Sela, will meet you on the site and tell you about Ben and his unique path of life. Near the memorial site is the opening of Shvil Ha’agadot (The Fairy Tales’ Trail), which provides an option for a short hike. Ilan the Piper will play some magical sounds with his variety of pipes from all over the world.

Don’t miss a visit to Deir el-Asad, an Arab village just north of Carmiel. There you can taste traditional dishes and desserts, and enjoy a colorful dance group in the village.

The vision for the festival is to meet the wonderful and diverse residents of this great landscape. Druze, Arab, Circassian, and Jewish communities share this land in peace and cooperation.

Explore the festival schedule to pick your choice of events at baligalil.bkerem.org.il