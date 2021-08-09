Long-awaited Six Senses Shaharut luxury desert resort opens in Negev

After a long wait, the international hotel chain Six Senses has opened the gates of the luxury hotel Six Senses Shaharut - the resort that the Lounge expects to be soon favored by members of Israel’s upper crust.
The hotel is located in an isolated area of land in the south of Israel and extends over a towering cliff overlooking the Red Mountains, near the town of Shaharut.
The person behind the construction of the new hotel is developer Roni Douek, whose vision was to establish a resort in the strategic location on the ancient Nabataean spice route.
The initiative matched the long-standing agenda of Douek, who advocates the development of the Negev and the Arava.
The 60-room Six Senses Shaharut luxury hotel was expected to open up at the end of 2020, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic its opening was pushed back until this year.