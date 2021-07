Israeli company Fiverr celebrates Fiverr Fest in Sea of Galilee hotel

Board members, headed by founder and CEO Micha Kaufman and company employees, stayed at the Sea of Galilee Hotel located on the shores of the Sea of Galilee.

For three days, employees enjoyed pampering spa treatments, smoothie and ice cream stands, deluxe meals as well as enriching lectures by Adam Max on personal branding and on relationships, and a lecture on mindfulness by Dana Zelicha.

On Wednesday evening, the singer Noga Erez performed, followed by Margalit Tzan’ani.