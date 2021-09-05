Israeli digital intel organization celebrates 1st day of trading on Nasdaq

Israeli digital intelligence platform, Cellebrite, celebrated the first day of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchang e in New York - with a live broadcast from the Big Apple, a studio in Tel Aviv - with the active participation of employees at the company's headquarters in Petah Tikva, and all branches throughout the US, Europe, Australia and Asia.

Shay-Lee Schindler and Elliott Gotkin hosted the event from Israel, entitled ‘Our Future is Brite’, and it was simultaneously broadcast to 850 company employees around the world, whose photos were displayed on the giant digital billboard on the Nasdaq building in Times Square in New York.

Before the bell rang, Yossi Carmil, CEO of Cellebrite , said: "It is a great honor to be here today, as we begin our journey as a public company. Our technological solutions, which help law enforcement agencies save lives, help millions of investigations around the world every year."

The broadcast opened with a special cover performance of the 2015 Eurovision-winning song ‘Heroes’, which included the phrase: "We are the heroes behind the heroes."

During the broadcast, various criminal and terrorist incidents were presented, which were deciphered by law enforcement agencies using Cellebrite’s technology.

The exciting day ended with local celebrations for Cellebrite employees around the world, from the United States, through London, Germany to Australia and Israel. Celebrating live with Carmil: Ronnen Armon, Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO) at Cellebrite, Dana Garner, CFO at the company, and Alon Klomek, Chief Business Officer.

Left to right: Alon Klomek, Yossi Carmil, Dana Gerner, Ronnen Armon. (Cellebrite)