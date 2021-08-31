The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli digital intelligence company Cellebrite shares begin trading on Nasdaq

Israeli digital intelligence solutions company Cellebrite’s solution is used by thousands of leading agencies and companies

By ZEV STUB  
AUGUST 31, 2021 17:24
Employees, mostly veterans of military computing units, use keyboards as they work at a cyber hotline facility at Israel's Computer Emergency Response Centre (CERT) in Beersheba, southern Israel (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Employees, mostly veterans of military computing units, use keyboards as they work at a cyber hotline facility at Israel's Computer Emergency Response Centre (CERT) in Beersheba, southern Israel
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Israeli digital intelligence solutions company Cellebrite went public on the Nasdaq market on Tuesday after completing its SPAC merger with TWC Tech Holdings a day earlier.
The company’s shares stood at $9.87 in early morning trading, up 1.9% from the opening price of $9.60. The shares trade under the ticker symbol CLBT.
The Petah Tikva-based company went public at a $2.4 billion valuation and the transaction generated $370 million in gross proceeds for the company and its shareholders.
The NASDAQ building in New York (credit: SHANNON STAPLETON / REUTERS)The NASDAQ building in New York (credit: SHANNON STAPLETON / REUTERS)
Cellebrite’s products are used by leading law enforcement agencies and companies in more than 140 countries to handle the complexities of legally-sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes.
Founded in 2001, the company now employs some 850 people. Its platform enables customers to collect, review, analyze and manage data to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and preserve privacy in communities around the world.
“We have achieved an important milestone that advances our strategy to drive value to the investigative lifecycle,” said Cellebrite CEO Yossi Carmil.
“We are energized by the significant opportunities to build on our industry-leading position, expand our capabilities and continue to deliver valuable solutions to our broad and growing customer base. As a publicly-traded company, we believe we are well positioned to help to create a safer world with our digital intelligence solutions suite, through the ethical use of our solutions, and to deliver sustainable value for all of our stakeholders.”


