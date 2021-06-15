Real beauty: Collaboration in cosmetics to create coexistence

The courtyard of the home of Atalia Schmelzer, President and Director of the Shlomo Group in the town of Savyon, was designed this week as a palace inspired by “Tales of a Thousand and One Nights” at an event marking the collaboration between singer Nasrin and the Ofra Cosmetics brand.
The event was headed by Michal Gaito-Elbaz, founder and CEO of the Guilty website and Ofra Cosmetics USA, and singer and creator Nasrin Qadri.
The collaboration led to the Nasrin X Ofra Collection brand, and as part of it, the singer launched a makeup palette under the name Hayati, which means ‘my life’ in Arabic. The makeup palette will be distributed with Nasrin’s signature and in a limited edition.
Marking the launch of the product representing optimism and hope for a better life together in the Middle East are Ofra Reif- Schmelzer, Uri Waterman, CEO of Be Pharm from Shufersal; his wife Neta, and David Gaito, owner and founder of Ofra Cosmetics, the international cosmetics company.