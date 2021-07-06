New center for food culture in Israel opens





Asif was established in collaboration with Start-Up Nation Central in the heart of Tel Aviv, on Lilienblum Street. Asif, a new center for food culture in Israel, opened on Monday.Asif was established in collaboration with Start-Up Nation Central in the heart of Tel Aviv, on Lilienblum Street.

Asif, headed by CEO Naama Shefi, who also runs the Jewish Food Society in New York (JFS), celebrated its opening with the top figures from Israel’s culinary scene, along with a guest of honor who came especially from Philadelphia – Michael Solomonov, the James Beard Award-winning chef for his restaurant ‘ Zahav ,’ which won the title of the top restaurant in the United States and who is considered the ambassador of Israeli food around the world.

At the Asif opening, the first exhibition was unveiled that will be shown at the venue - ‘Nechama Rivlin - her own kitchen,’ curated by Ronit Varda, dedicated to Israel’s first lady and her love of the kitchen and local cuisine.

At the event, Chef Yisrael Aharoni appeared on the DJ stand, Chef Erez Komorowski cooked a treat for the guests, whose falafel flavor was created from grasshopper powder, developed especially in Asif’s experimental kitchen.