Prof. Shai Efrati (photo credit: Courtesy)
Prof. Shai Efrati (photo credit: Courtesy)

MUST INNOVATE

By MICHAL GALANTI  
APRIL 12, 2021 04:08
A new and promising collaboration was launched last week in Dubai.

Aviv Scientific, the Israeli company that leads the field of research and treatment in the aging process, is establishing a medical center in the United Arab Emirates.

The 7,000-square-meter medical center, which will focus on treating and optimizing brain and body performance, is the second Aviv Clinic in the world, the first having opened in Florida in 2020. The opening of the center symbolizes a new era of cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and Israel in advanced medicine and is one of the first examples, in practice, of the implementation of the Abraham Accords and the normalization of relations between the countries. 

Prof. Shai Efrati and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem (Credit: Max Events Dubai)
 
The center in Dubai is expected to employ 100 staff members and includes a multidisciplinary team of doctors, nurses, neuropsychologists, physiologists, dietitians, hyperbaric technicians, data and technology personnel. The center will have three pressure cells, each with 28 seats - making it the largest center in the world for the treatment of pressure cells. 
 
The medical protocol upon which the Aviv Clinics program is based, which was founded in 2017, was developed by Prof. Shai Efrati and the Aviv team and has been proven in clinical studies as a protocol that improves cognitive abilities such as memory, attention, decision-making ability, information processing speed and more. In addition, the protocol has been scientifically proven to have the ability to reverse biological processes that occur at the cellular level, which are associated with aging.

The Jerusalem Post wrote about Aviv in November in an article titled, "Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process."

Aviv Clinics ribbon-cutting ceremony (Credit: Max Events Dubai)
 
A number of senior officials from Israel and the United Arab Emirates attended the launch of the new center in Dubai, including Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO of Emirate Airlines and Group; Sultan Ahmad Ben Sulayem, Chairman of the Dubai International Trade Authority and Chairman and CEO of DP WORLD; Awad Sagir Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority; the new Consul General of Israel in Dubai, Ilan Stzulman Starosta; Prof. Shai Efrati, Director of the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research at Shamir Hospital (‘Assaf Harofeh’); and Michael Lobel, one of the founders of Aviv Scientific and director of business operations at the company.


