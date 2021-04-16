The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Sivan Dayan (photo credit: ALBERT LALAMAIEV)
Sivan Dayan (photo credit: ALBERT LALAMAIEV)

By MICHAL GALANTI  
APRIL 16, 2021 13:02
Shirel Shimonov held an exclusive fundraising event for Impact Collections.

Impact Collections is a new Israeli organization that she founded that connects Israeli artists from various fields with a young audience of art collectors and cultural consumers to foster and encourage education, support,and acquisition of Israeli creations.

Twenty-five "ambassadors" were invited to an intimate evening, held at Hovot Halevavot, a place for art, food and ceramics by artist Sivan Dayan, in the Shapira neighborhood of Tel Aviv. The place is meant to lead and influence the young business community in social responsibility, in the promotion of local art and culture.

Shirel Shimonov's exclusive event, April 2021 (Credit: Albert Lalamaiev)

Shimonov curated a special artistic and culinary program, in collaboration with Michelin-starred chef Assaf Granit, and photographer Dudu Dayan, who provided the audience with a one-time cultural tasting experience. The dinner was composed of unique dishes inspired by works that represent the texture and variety of the Israeli story.
 
During the evening, the association presented its annual program, which includes activities in the fields of art, architecture, design, fashion, cinema and more.


