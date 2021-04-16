



Impact Collections is a new Israeli organization that she founded that connects Israeli artists from various fields with a young audience of art collectors and cultural consumers to foster and encourage education, support,and acquisition of Israeli creations.



Twenty-five "ambassadors" were invited to an intimate evening, held at Hovot Halevavot, a place for art, food and ceramics by artist Sivan Dayan, in the Shapira neighborhood of Tel Aviv. The place is meant to lead and influence the young business community in social responsibility, in the promotion of local art and culture.



Shimonov curated a special artistic and culinary program, in collaboration with Michelin-starred chef Assaf Granit, and photographer Dudu Dayan, who provided the audience with a one-time cultural tasting experience. The dinner was composed of unique dishes inspired by works that represent the texture and variety of the Israeli story.

During the evening, the association presented its annual program, which includes activities in the fields of art, architecture, design, fashion, cinema and more.