United Hatzalah raises more than $18 million at a gala event in Miami

United Hatzalah, headed by president and founder Eli Beer, raised more than $18 million at a gala event hosted by the Friends of Hatzalah in the United States this past Sunday in Miami.

The event was dedicated in honor of Adele and Dr. Joel Sandberg and Dr. Ari Ciment for their outstanding contribution and commitment to Israel and saving lives.



Eli Beer, Founder of United Hatzalah (Credit: United Hatzalah)

Sheryl Sandberg, Meta’s VP of Operations (Facebook) and their daughter, gave an emotional speech in honor of her parents. After her remarks, together with her fiancée Tom Bernthal, she donated $5 million to set up a women’s medic unit bearing her parents’ names.

While onstage, Sandberg called on the audience to double her contribution, a call that ultimately resulted in donations totaling over $18 million.

Her excitement was felt in the hall when businessman Moti Korf and his wife Adina, who live in Miami, donated $100,000 in honor of Dr. Ciment, who saved Korf’s life when she fell ill with Corona when the pandemic first broke out.

Also in attendance was former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who spoke emotionally about the connection that he and his wife Tammy share with Eli Beer and United Hatzalah. Friedma donated two motorcycle ambulances that cost $72,000.