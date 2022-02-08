Lior Suchard give charity performance for cancer foundation

Last weekend, Israeli mentalist Lior Suchard flew overseas for a short trip. The exact location: A luxury mansion in Palm Beach in Miami, at the home of billionaire businessman Steve Wynn and his wife Andrea who generously hosted a charity event for the Prevent Cancer Foundation (PCF).

Suchard, who was invited to perform at the event, amazed those present with his abilities. He was followed on stage by American singer and rock legend John Fogerty.

Among the many business leaders and philanthropists who came to support the noble cause was the mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez. Suchard posed for a photo with world-famous coach Tony Robbins, who was in attendance. Robbins’ clients include Oprah Winfrey, Bill Clinton and Kim Kardashian.

PCF is one of the leading charities in the US working towards the early detection and prevention of cancer.