Israeli fashion icon Tamara Yovel Jones meets Roberto Cavilli in Italy

Israeli fashion designer Tamara Yovel Jones met her famed Italian counterpart Roberto Cavalli last week in Italy.
As the world is slowly closing once again, and many are wondering where and whether to fly, there are those who travel and make the most of their trip.
Take, for example, fashion designer Jones, who was privileged enough to dine with renowned fashion designer Cavalli, in his home country of Italy.
Cavalli owns the Florence-based Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli group, which he founded in the 1970s - famed for its animal prints.
Jones, a pioneer of Israeli fashion, who worked closely with Cavalli for years, starred in the story of the international designer, who introduced her to tens of thousands of his fashion-loving followers around the world, as his good friend for the past fifty years.
Jones is a true fashion icon and one of the most respected figures in the fashion industry, Jones' list of achievements is long, as a former designer for both Cavalli as well as Israeli fashion house Maskit.