Tech for top athletes and astronauts now in Israel

Ever Lab, established in Herzliya by entrepreneurs Sigal and Limor Shilony, comprises three sub-laboratories whose goal is to help each person achieve the best version of themselves: a physical training lab, a cognitive training lab, and a recovery and regeneration lab.

The cognitive lab combines a series of body and brain training to upgrade mental and cognitive abilities in the areas of concentration, memory, response speed, and information processing.



The second lab is a regeneration lab where research information and science-based technologies help the body restart its natural rehabilitation processes.



Finally, the third lab is a physical lab that offers science-based personal training and measurement technologies that allow close monitoring of progress to help break through biological boundaries.



The training is built and customized via the professional staff accompanied by Prof. Yuval Heled, the former Chief Physiologist of the IDF.

