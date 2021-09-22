Hundreds arrive in style to attend Haifa International Film Festival

Hundreds of guests came to the Carmel Center last Sunday to take part in the opening events of the 37th Haifa International Film Festival.

While last year’s festival was held online due to the coronavirus, this year’s festival has been an in-person event. The opening event included a cocktail party in Hecht Park and a ceremony in the Haifa Auditorium, hosted by actor Lior Ashkenazi and accompanied by the Haifa Big Band Orchestra.

The mayor of Haifa, Einat Klish-Rotem, welcomed attendees, which was followed by the presentation of a lifetime achievement award to producer, entrepreneur, and owner of Cinema City and United King Films, Moshe Edri.

Moshe Edri. (Reuven Cohen)

The award was given to Edri for his special and long-standing contribution to Israeli cinema, the local film industry and Israeli culture. Edri, who was greatly moved by the award, expressed his thanks and mentioned his brother and partner, the late Leon Edri, who passed away several years ago.

On the opening night, “Stillwater,” the film by Oscar-winning director Tom McCarthy was screened, and McCarthy sent a videotaped greeting to the event’s attendees. The film will be distributed later this year for screening in Lev theatres around the country.

Enjoying the film celebration: Igal Zeevi, CEO of Ethos - the Haifa Municipality Art, Culture and Sports Association Company, Pnina Blair, legendary director of the festival, who currently serves as the festival’s honorary president, Artistic Director Yaron Shamir, Pnina Edri, Solange Edri, Avi Edri, Sir Ronald Cohen and Sharon Harel, Muki Gridinger, Dr. Jean-Jacques Pierrat, director of the French Institute in Israel and his wife Sophie Heckel, Stefan Tula, French Consul in Haifa and others.

Jean-Jacques Pierrat, Sophie Heckel, and Stefan Tula. (Ziv Amar)