Shari Arison’s son holds engagement party over weekend

Shari Arison’s home in Bnei Zion was in festive mode this weekend, where the happy engagement party of her young son Daniel Arison-Dorsman and his partner of the last seven years, Danielle Gal, was held.The groom, the son of businesswoman and philanthropist Shari Arison and Micki Dorsman, is 26 years old, holds a master’s degree in government studies, diplomacy and conflict resolution from IDC Herzliya, serves as a member of various boards in the Arison Group, and serves as chairman of the Young Friends Association of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Foundation.The ‘Ma Kashur’ Trio performed at the party, which was attended by the couple’s close friends.