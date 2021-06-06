Singer Madonna and her manager Guy Oseary arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibition "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" in New York May 2, 2011

Singer Madonna and her manager Guy Oseary arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibition "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" in New York May 2, 2011 (photo credit: ERIC THAYER/ REUTERS)

Yair Lapid thanked for unity efforts by Israeli businessman

Oseary wrote: “The man next to me in the photo is Yair Lapid , who has just managed to form a coalition government in Israel. This coalition is historic, with three streams coming together, including left-wing parties, right-wing parties, and an Islamist Arab party.

I can’t begin to explain how Israel works politically. It’s very complex, and I don’t fully understand it. I do know that the headline today worth noting isn’t just that there is a new government, but that Arabs and Jews came together, united in a vision to form a new government and to begin a much-needed new chapter. Will the media/social media share this news about Israel? It doesn’t exactly fit the ongoing narrative…

It may come as a surprise to you that every single day in Israel, Arabs and Jews live together in peace, work together and care for one another. This new government highlights this and sends a message to the world about what is possible in Israel instead of what isn’t. I will always remain optimistic and believe that new voices can break old cycles…what other choice do I have?



“You may say I’m a dreamer

But I’m not the only one...

I hope someday you’ll join us

And the world will be as one”

- John Lennon.

I don’t personally know the right-wing party or the Islamist Arab party, but I do know Yair, and he is a good man. I pray that this will be the spark of light that the majority of us have been hoping and waiting for.

I also pray that our Palestinian brothers and sisters find their way to a change of leadership. Abbas has been at the helm for 15 years.

We need new voices and a new vision all around. The old ones clearly haven’t worked. Lapid said the “government will work to serve all of Israel’s citizens, including those who aren’t members of it, will respect those who oppose it, and will do everything in its power to unite.”