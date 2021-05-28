Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid admitted on Friday that despite his meeting the day before with Yamina leader Naftali Bennett, he did not know whether he would succeed in building a coalition by the time his mandate to form a government from President Rivlin will expire on Wednesday night.

Lapid's meeting with Bennett raised speculation that a government of change that would replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was on the way.

"I don't know if we'll form a government or not," Lapid wrote on Facebook. "We're leaving no stone unturned, doing everything we can but it doesn't just depend on us."

Lapid said what he did know was that even if he had many more seats than the 17 Yesh Atid won, he would try to form the unity government he was trying to build now with the same partners, from the right, left and center, which he said sends a message that different sectors of society do not hate one another and want to work for the greater good.

"Even if Yesh Atid had 40 seats, even if Netanyahu wasn't there, it would still be the government we need," Lapid wrote. "It's the government the people of Israel need and the State of Israel needs, we need it like air to breathe."

He said Israel needs a government in which Bennett and [Meretz leader] Nitzan Horovitz work together to improve the healthcare system, [New Hope chairman] Gideon Saar and Labor head Merav Michaeli work together to reduce social gaps and [secularist Yisrael Beytenu leader] Avigdor Liberman and [religious Zionist Blue and White minister] Chili Tropper find solutions together that allow Israel to be a Jewish state that respects the principle that religion cannot be coercive.

"I have reservations, of course, including the number of ministers that it looks like we'll have, and the issues we've decided not to touch in the first year or two until we can bring about some stability," he wrote. "But still given all the options, this is the one I'd choose. I'd choose it because we need a government with religious and secular together, where left and right combine with a large national liberal centrist bloc, where Jews and Arabs who think and say loudly that they believe in coexistence, living here together and in the rule of law sit together."

To supporters of Netanyahu, Lapid wrote that it was important to remember that in a lively democracy sometimes the leadership changes.

"Compromise isn't a dirty word but the basis of shared existence," he wrote. "People who think differently from us aren't enemies and don't want to harm us (and they'll be the first ones to stand by our side against our real enemies – Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran). If we do form this government then in six months there will be people who will be surprised to discover that it hasn't made Israel less Jewish or less Zionist, it's just reduced the level of violence and anger, brought about growth and prosperity and reminded us that we're better than what we have now."