The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Lapid: 'I don't know if we'll form a government or not' before mandate expires

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid admitted that despite his meeting recently with Yamina leader Naftali Bennett, he did not know if he would build a coalition in time.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MAY 28, 2021 12:55
Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid speaking at a press conference. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid speaking at a press conference.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid admitted on Friday that despite his meeting the day before with Yamina leader Naftali Bennett, he did not know whether he would succeed in building a coalition by the time his mandate to form a government from President Rivlin will expire on Wednesday night. 
Lapid's meeting with Bennett raised speculation that a government of change that would replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was on the way.
"I don't know if we'll form a government or not," Lapid wrote on Facebook. "We're leaving no stone unturned, doing everything we can but it doesn't just depend on us." 
Lapid said what he did know was that even if he had many more seats than the 17 Yesh Atid won, he would try to form the unity government he was trying to build now with the same partners, from the right, left and center, which he said sends a message that different sectors of society do not hate one another and want to work for the greater good. 
"Even if Yesh Atid had 40 seats, even if Netanyahu wasn't there, it would still be the government we need," Lapid wrote. "It's the government the people of Israel need and the State of Israel needs, we need it like air to breathe." 
He said Israel needs a government in which Bennett and [Meretz leader] Nitzan Horovitz work together to improve the healthcare system, [New Hope chairman] Gideon Saar and Labor head Merav Michaeli work together to reduce social gaps and [secularist Yisrael Beytenu leader] Avigdor Liberman and [religious Zionist Blue and White minister] Chili Tropper find solutions together that allow Israel to be a Jewish state that respects the principle that religion cannot be coercive. 
"I have reservations, of course, including the number of ministers that it looks like we'll have, and the issues we've decided not to touch in the first year or two until we can bring about some stability," he wrote. "But still given all the options, this is the one I'd choose. I'd choose it because we need a government with religious and secular together, where left and right combine with a large national liberal centrist bloc, where Jews and Arabs who think and say loudly that they believe in coexistence, living here together and in the rule of law sit together."
To supporters of Netanyahu, Lapid wrote that it was important to remember that in a lively democracy sometimes the leadership changes. 
"Compromise isn't a dirty word but the basis of shared existence," he wrote. "People who think differently from us aren't enemies and don't want to harm us (and they'll be the first ones to stand by our side against our real enemies – Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran). If we do form this government then in six months there will be people who will be surprised to discover that it hasn't made Israel less Jewish or less Zionist, it's just reduced the level of violence and anger, brought about growth and prosperity and reminded us that we're better than what we have now."


Tags Naftali Bennett Yair Lapid government coalition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Illegal weapons, violence in the Arab sector must be stopped - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

45 dead at Mount Meron, and still no one cares - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The wash, rinse, repeat war

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel elections round five: The least bad alternative

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Did UNRWA’s Gaza director lose the plot? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by