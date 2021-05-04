Fashion chain partners on new book and art exhibit: 'Turning the Tables'

On Monday evening, an event was held to mark the opening of the art exhibition and the book launch from the Factory 54 fashion chain, in collaboration with the Turning the Tables organization. The book Turning the Tables and the exhibition present the stories of 20 women who survived prostitution and works of art inspired by them.
The launch event of the art exhibition, curated by Bini Sarid, and the book, edited by Shira Geffen, took place at the TEO Center for Culture, Art, and Content in Herzliya and attracted numerous guests. The book was published to tell the stories of women whose voices were not heard, who managed to escape from the lowest place possible, and from the ruins of the body and soul, raised their heads and set out on a new path.
The book is accompanied by works created by 20 different artists inspired by the women who survived. Each artist created a unique work, following the life story of one of the survivors. Proceeds from the sale of books and artwork will be donated to the ‘‘Turning the Tables organization for the rehabilitation of women who have left the sexual exploitation industry. The Factory 54 fashion chain supports these projects as part of its activities in the area of social responsibility, which is expressed in helping various sections of the population, to raise awareness and reflect the reality in Israel to bring about real change.
Present to support this important goal were Ifat and Roni Irani owners of Factory 54, Yael Huldai Chairman of the Executive Committee at Turning the Tables organization, Limor Segal, Director of Therapy at Turning the Tables organization, Labor Party chairman Merav Michaeli and many others.