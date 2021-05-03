The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

New book, art exhibit focuses on 20 women who survived prostitution

The book is accompanied by works created by 20 different artists inspired by the women. Each artist created a unique work following the life story of each survivor.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 3, 2021 20:32
'Turning the Tables' by Shira Geffen. (photo credit: Courtesy)
'Turning the Tables' by Shira Geffen.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 A new book and an art exhibition focus on 20 women who survived prostitution.
The project – called Turning the Tables: The stories of 20 women who survived prostitution, and works of art inspired by them – is a collaboration between clothing store chain FACTORY 54 and the Turning the Tables association.
The book was edited by director and author Shira Geffen, with the aim of telling the stories of women whose voices have not been heard, and who have managed to escape from the lowest place possible, and from the ruins of mind and body raised their heads and reestablished themselves.
The book is accompanied by works created by 20 different artists inspired by the women. Each artist created a unique work following the life story of each survivor. The works are all displayed in an exhibition open to the public, in the gallery in Herzliya’s TEO center, from May 4 to 31.
Turning the Tables helps women get out of the cycle of prostitution and rehabilitates them. In the association’s centers in Tel Aviv and Haifa, every woman receives comprehensive support so that she can stabilize herself and become stronger, personally and financially, and build a new life for herself.
Each center has a rehabilitation school for fashion, which emphasizes creativity, personal expression, self-worth and fulfillment. Next to it, there is a multidisciplinary assistance center that provides psychosocial services and professional help in all areas of life. The assistance is given to every woman and transgender woman free of charge and without admission conditions.
All profits from the sale of the books and works of art will be donated to the Turning the Tables association for the rehabilitation of women leaving the industry of sexual exploitation.
The book can be purchased in stores and on the FACTORY 54 website: https://bit.ly/3e3PLrT
The exhibition will be displayed at the TEO center for art and culture, from May 4 to 31, 136 Wingate Street, Herzliya Pituah.
The exhibition is open to the public, in accordance with the Green Label guidelines. https://teo.org.il


Tags women books prostitution art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

How we must investigate Meron - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's successors must fix political value that he ruined

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by