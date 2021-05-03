New book, art exhibit focuses on 20 women who survived prostitution

The project – called Turning the Tables: The stories of 20 women who survived prostitution, and works of art inspired by them – is a collaboration between clothing store chain FACTORY 54 and the Turning the Tables association.

The book was edited by director and author Shira Geffen, with the aim of telling the stories of women whose voices have not been heard, and who have managed to escape from the lowest place possible, and from the ruins of mind and body raised their heads and reestablished themselves.

The book is accompanied by works created by 20 different artists inspired by the women. Each artist created a unique work following the life story of each survivor. The works are all displayed in an exhibition open to the public, in the gallery in Herzliya ’s TEO center, from May 4 to 31.

Turning the Tables helps women get out of the cycle of prostitution and rehabilitates them. In the association’s centers in Tel Aviv and Haifa, every woman receives comprehensive support so that she can stabilize herself and become stronger, personally and financially, and build a new life for herself.

Each center has a rehabilitation school for fashion, which emphasizes creativity, personal expression, self-worth and fulfillment. Next to it, there is a multidisciplinary assistance center that provides psychosocial services and professional help in all areas of life. The assistance is given to every woman and transgender woman free of charge and without admission conditions.

All profits from the sale of the books and works of art will be donated to the Turning the Tables association for the rehabilitation of women leaving the industry of sexual exploitation.

The book can be purchased in stores and on the FACTORY 54 website: https://bit.ly/3e3PLrT

The exhibition will be displayed at the TEO center for art and culture, from May 4 to 31, 136 Wingate Street, Herzliya Pituah.

The exhibition is open to the public, in accordance with the Green Label guidelines. https://teo.org.il