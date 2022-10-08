Jerusalem highlights: October 7 – 13

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

The Jerusalem Botanical Gardens invites the public to visit the second season of “Seeing the Invisible.” This is a virtual art exhibition during which patrons are encouraged to use their phones to see the artworks in digital space, superimposed on the natural world.

Noted artists such as Ori Gersht and Sigalit Landau created works for this season, as did Ai Weiwei, the famous Chinese artist and critic of Beijing’s policies. You must arrive at the gardens with a smartphone and download the app via the site (seeingtheinvisible.art/) in order to see anything. There are no further costs beyond the cost of visiting the gardens (NIS 40 per adult). Opening hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

Watch Compartment No. 6, a film in Finnish and Russian, screened with English and Hebrew subtitles at 9:15 p.m. at the Jerusalem Theatre (20 Marcus St., NIS 39 per ticket). Set in the Arctic Circle, the story involves a train ride in a car shared by a Finnish woman and a Russian miner. The film, directed by Juho Kuosmanen, won the Nechama Rivlin Prize for the Best Foreign Film at last year’s Jerusalem Film Festival. Book at (02) 560-5755.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

Enjoy some fine dining at the Cloves Restaurant (6 Derech Har Hazeitim), a fairly new upscale Arab restaurant that offers a modern take on classic dishes. Chef Tareq Taha is behind the burners. Taha, who won third place on the Arab world’s hit reality TV show Top Chef, was trained by leading chefs in Israel and France. Book a table at (02) 622-4408.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 10

Watch the romantic comedy Licorice Pizza, an English-language film by Paul Thomas Anderson at 6 p.m. at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. Nominated for three Academy Awards, the film fuses a stunning soundtrack an unusually brilliant visual portrait of the US during the 1970s.

Starring Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Tom Waits, Sean Penn and Benny Safdie, this film is an almost sure bet. 11 Derech Hebron. Book at (02) 565-4333.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11

Watch the premiere of the play A Field Guide to the Adventure Seeker by Daniel Angel at 11 a.m. as part of the Train Theater mini-Sukkot festival. Geared for children between the ages of four and eight, the play is about Daniel, who wants to build a campsite and spend the night on his own, but the scary sounds he hears make him jumpy. Using the puppets and toys he brought for the camping trip, he -- and we -- will learn how to overcome hardship with a bit of imagination. NIS 35 per ticket.

Parents might decide to stay for a 12:30 p.m. “Journey to the Bell Kingdom.” This is an interactive tour at the Liberty Bell Park, based on the idea that a tyrant had taken over a kingdom, and the children are invited to restore freedom to the realm. Designed for ages five to 10, this experience involves tour guides and costs NIS 35 per ticket. Both shows are in Hebrew. Book via (02) 561-8514. The Train Theater is also at Liberty Bell Park.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12

Care for a glass of wine while enjoying the majestic view of the Old City? Visit Cheese & Wine Rooftop Restaurant atop Notre Dame (3 Hasanchanim St., opposite the New Gate in the Old City). The menu includes chicken penne Alfredo and cheese fondue. Opening hours today are 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Book your table at (02) 627-9111.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13

Attend a Hebrew musical performance by Noam Banai as the talented young pop star releases his first album and sings at the Yellow Submarine (13 Harechavim St., NIS 75 per ticket). Titled “You’re Never Alone,” this is a seated concert. Doors open at 9 p.m.; show begins at 10 p.m. Call (02) 679-4040 to book.

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop me a line at [email protected] and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.