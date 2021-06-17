Carmel Ilan's new exhibition 'Here and Now' features local art

The exhibition is on display at the Ma Jolie Café, a new gallery in Neve Tzedek owned by businesswoman Ruth Sheetrit, that features local contemporary art. The new gallery bears the name of one of Pablo Picasso’s famous works.
The gallery also features a café, and the works on display are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds going to support local art. The current exhibition was inspired by Japanese haiku poetry. Carmel Ilan has created works that depict the fragility of the here and now of the moment and examine the significance of paper in the digital age.
Arriving to offer congratulations on the opening of the new gallery, and impressed by its contents: The gallery owner’s husband - former Minister Meir Sheetrit, and her brother, Minister of Welfare Meir Cohen; Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Nili Priel, Dudi and Bruria Weissman, Danny Tokatli, Ram Landes, Dan Lahat, Eitan Ben Eliyahu, and others.