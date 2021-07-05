New medical museum draws hundred for night of fascination

Three hundred guests attended the dedication of the new medical museum at Technoda Hadera , which was built at a cost of thirty million shekels.

Ariela and Eitan Wertheimer, among the major donors who undertook the establishment of the museum, together with Dr. Gadi Mador, CEO of Technoda, hosted the distinguished guests at the opening event – Nobel Prize Laureates Professors Dan Shechtman and Aaron Ciechanover; Roni Hezekiah; CEO of Hillel Yaffe Medical Center Dr. Miki Dodkevitz, and CEO of Deloitte Israel Ilan Birnfeld.

The guests at the evening were the first to experience and be fascinated by one hundred and twenty different interactive exhibits, spread over six exhibition areas, dealing with the human body. The exhibits were designed in Israel and built specially in Germany for the new museum.