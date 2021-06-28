The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Sigal Mordechai, Oren Fischer, Graciela Drahi and Patrick Drahi (photo credit: MICHAL REVIVO)
Sigal Mordechai, Oren Fischer, Graciela Drahi and Patrick Drahi (photo credit: MICHAL REVIVO)

With the pandemic ending, Israel's artists come out to play
By MICHAL GALANTI  
JUNE 28, 2021 21:41
The opening of Oren Fischer’s solo exhibition, ‘Neshamot’ (‘Souls’ in Hebrew), was recently held at Sotheby’s on Rothschild Street in Tel Aviv.

At the latest “Fresh Paint 2019 Fair,” held at the last physical edition of the fair prior to the pandemic, artist Oren Fischer won the Under the Hammer Prize among a group of 40 independent artists.

Now, with the pandemic crisis coming to an end, Sotheby’s has opened the prize-winning exhibition, curated by Raz Shapira, curator of the Fresh Paint Fair.

Among those who came to be enthralled from up close were billionaire Patrick Drahi and his daughter Graciela Drahi, who met Sigal Mordechai, CEO of Sotheby’s Israel, and Oren Fischer.


