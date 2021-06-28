With the pandemic ending, Israel's artists come out to play

The opening of Oren Fischer’s solo exhibition, ‘Neshamot’ (‘Souls’ in Hebrew), was recently held at Sotheby’s on Rothschild Street in Tel Aviv.
At the latest “Fresh Paint 2019 Fair,” held at the last physical edition of the fair prior to the pandemic, artist Oren Fischer won the Under the Hammer Prize among a group of 40 independent artists.
Now, with the pandemic crisis coming to an end, Sotheby’s has opened the prize-winning exhibition, curated by Raz Shapira, curator of the Fresh Paint Fair.
Among those who came to be enthralled from up close were billionaire Patrick Drahi and his daughter Graciela Drahi, who met Sigal Mordechai, CEO of Sotheby’s Israel, and Oren Fischer.