‘Government stalling on foreign construction workers ‘

The government is stalling on its decision to reduce housing prices, an industry expert said.

“Despite the Housing and Finance ministries’ decision to bring another 15,000 foreign workers to Israel, in the actual construction industry, only a few hundred foreign workers have arrived in the past two months,” said Eldad Nitzan, chairman of the Foreign Workers’ Manpower Corporations in the Construction Industry at the Chamber of Commerce.

The severe shortage of foreign workers in the construction industry is the main factor in the rise in housing prices in 2021 by about 10%. If the government does not act immediately to bring in foreign workers by 2022 housing prices will continue to rise, he said.