The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post news-updates
NEWS UPDATES

NIS 5.84 billion approved for Tel Aviv-Yafo 2022 budget

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2021 10:39
The 2022 budget for the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality was approved on Monday night by the City Council.
The regular budget proposal amounts to NIS 5.84 billion, which is an increase of NIS 330 million in comparison to the 2021 budget, and it will be used to improve all services provided to the city's residents, with an emphasis on education, welfare, community, quality of life, and the environment.
The development budget proposal for 2022 amounts to NIS 1.93 billion and was developed based on an updated five-year plan that includes infrastructure development, construction of public buildings, culture, education and sports.
"This moment of the year is the essential basis for everything that happens in the city of Tel Aviv-Yafo," said Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai.
"These numbers are going to make valuable decisions. Through them, we can make a reality of abstract concepts such as culture, welfare, community, education, fostering science, research and rational thinking, democracy and tolerance, long-term planning, sustainability, national responsibility and more."
Central bank composite state of economy index increased in November
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 07:57 PM
‘Government stalling on foreign construction workers ‘
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 03:55 PM
‘Not enough being done to implement energy goals’
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 03:47 PM
Israeli company wins 2021 Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 11:21 AM
David Ben Gal appointed head of European Business att [email protected]
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 10:10 AM
USAID to build new pipeline, pump additional water from Israel to Jordan
By JORDAN TIMES/TNS
12/20/2021 04:30 PM
Russia fines Twitter 10 million rubles for not deleting banned content
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 10:58 AM
Swatch prices drop between 15% and 25%
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2021 11:11 AM
US to blacklist DJI, 7 other Chinese companies, over Uyghur surveillance
By REUTERS
12/15/2021 07:13 AM
Check Point pushed out of Nasdaq 100 Index
By Shiri Habib-Valdhorn/Globes/TNS
12/14/2021 02:31 PM
Inflation set to drop in Europe, Goldman Sachs report states
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2021 03:32 PM
US consumer prices climb at fastest annual rate since 1982
By Reade Pickert/Bloomberg News/TNS
12/13/2021 12:54 PM
Can I use credit to buy a house where someone else pays mortgage?
By Gary M. Singer/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS
12/13/2021 12:53 PM
How to avoid gift card scams: What to check before you buy
By Susan Tompor/Detroit Free Press/TNS
12/13/2021 12:40 PM
Tesla scrutinized for allowing video games while its cars are moving
By Keith Laing/Bloomberg News/TNS
12/13/2021 12:33 PM
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by