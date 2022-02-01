The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post news-updates
NEWS UPDATES

Tesla to recall nearly 54,000 vehicles that may disobey stop signs

Tesla said as of January 27 it was not aware of any warranty claims, crashes, injuries or fatalities related to the recall.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 1, 2022 14:14
Tesla are about to be approved for use in Israel (photo credit: TESLA)
Tesla are about to be approved for use in Israel
(photo credit: TESLA)

Tesla Inc will recall 53,822 US vehicles with the company's Full Self-Driving (Beta) software that may allow some models to conduct "rolling stops" and not come to a complete stop at some intersections posing a safety risk.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the recall covers some 2016-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles. NHTSA said the feature also known as FSD Beta may allow vehicles to travel through an all-way stop intersection without first coming to a stop.

Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update that disables the "rolling stop" functionality, NHTSA said. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request comment.

Last week, Tesla said the number of FSD beta vehicles in the United States increased to nearly 60,000 from a few thousand at the end of September. Tesla has been testing the improved version of its automated driving software on public roads, but the carmaker and the regulator have said the features do not make the cars autonomous.

Tesla said as of January 27 it was not aware of any warranty claims, crashes, injuries or fatalities related to the recall.

The interior of a Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is shown in Moscow (credit: REUTERS)The interior of a Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is shown in Moscow (credit: REUTERS) 

STATE LAWS

Tesla told the auto safety agency it released on October 20 an updated version to introduce the "rolling stop" functionality. The automaker said to use the feature vehicles must be traveling below 5.6 miles (9 km) per hour and no relevant moving cars, pedestrians or bicyclists are detected near the intersection.

The feature, which appeared to violate state laws that require vehicles to come to a complete stop and required drivers to opt-in for what it dubbed "Assertive" mode, drew attention on social media and prompted NHTSA to raise questions with Tesla.

According to a defect report filed with the auto safety agency, Tesla said it met with NHTSA staff on January 10 and January 19 "to discuss the functionality, including operating parameters" and the automaker on January 20 agreed to the recall.

In November, Tesla recalled nearly 12,000 US vehicles sold since 2017 for another software update because a communication error could a cause a false forward-collision warning or unexpected activation of the emergency brakes.

NHTSA said last week it had sought additional information from Tesla in its probe into 580,000 vehicles over the automaker's decision to allow games to be played by passengers on the front center touchscreen.

In December, NHTSA opened a preliminary evaluation into 2017-2022 Tesla Model 3, S, X, and Y vehicles over the vehicle's "Passenger Play" feature the agency said "may distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash."

In August, NHTSA opened a formal safety probe into Tesla's Autopilot driver assistance system in 765,000 US vehicles after about a dozen crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. That investigation also remains open.



Tags traffic Elon Musk Tesla
Chinese companies lose Tel Aviv Light Rail tender amid pressure from US
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2022 05:19 AM
Israeli Insurtech Accelerator opens for second year, includes Dell Tech
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2022 11:25 AM
Garin Group appoints new CEO
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2022 03:50 PM
Biden administration in talks to head off 5G aviation standoff
By REUTERS
01/18/2022 05:53 PM
Former High Court judge to be appointed as head of insurance company
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2022 01:56 PM
Jerusalem Municipality approves budget increase for cultural institution
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2022 07:46 AM
Tour guides receive permit fee discount due to economic woes 
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2022 01:26 PM
1,470 homes approved for Tel Aviv's Neve Ofer
By Guy Nardi/Globes/TNS
12/28/2021 12:14 PM
NIS 5.84 billion approved for Tel Aviv-Yafo 2022 budget
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2021 10:39 AM
Central bank composite state of economy index increased in November
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 07:57 PM
‘Government stalling on foreign construction workers ‘
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 03:55 PM
‘Not enough being done to implement energy goals’
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 03:47 PM
Israeli company wins 2021 Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 11:21 AM
David Ben Gal appointed head of European Business att [email protected]
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 10:10 AM
USAID to build new pipeline, pump additional water from Israel to Jordan
By JORDAN TIMES/TNS
12/20/2021 04:30 PM
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by