Bank of Israel hikes key rate to 0.35% in first since 2018

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 11, 2022 16:13

The Bank of Israel raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in 3-1/2 years on Monday, as expected, to combat rising inflation partly caused by robust economic growth and a tight labor market.

The central bank lifted its key rate to 0.35% from 0.1% -- an all-time low where it had stayed for the prior 15 decisions since a 0.15 point reduction at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All 14 economists polled by Reuters had said they expected the monetary policy committee to raise rates, 12 of them predicting a 0.15 point increase.

Israel's annual inflation rate reached an 11-year high of 3.5% in February, moving above the government's 1%-3% annual target range. At the same time, Israel's economy grew 8.2% in 2021, while the jobless rate has fallen to 3.2%.

In recent weeks Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron and deputy Andrew Abir have prepared the markets for higher rates, saying the cycle would move faster than expected.

