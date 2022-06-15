Prof. Yoram Weiss appointed as new head of Hadassah Medical Organization

Prof. Yoram Weiss was appointed Tuesday as the new director-general of the Hadassah Medical Organization.

The 63-year-old expert in intensive care and anesthesia has over 30 years of experience with Hadassah and has previously served as acting director-general of the organization and had served as director of the Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem's Ein Kerem for seven years.

"Prof. Weiss is the right man in the right place," Hadassah Medical Organization board of directors chairperson Dalia Itzik said in a statement. "He is highly experienced and I am confident his skills and diligence will lead the hospital to new heights. We give him all our blessings."

"It is a great privilege for me to head such a groundbreaking organization as Hadassah, an organization that leads in medical treatment, research and education," Weiss said.

"We will continue to pursue joint ventures with startups in Israel and around the world, in cooperation with the Government of Israel, the Jerusalem Municipality and other organizations, to further contribute to the development of the city and the State of Israel."