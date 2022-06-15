The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post news-updates
NEWS UPDATES

Prof. Yoram Weiss appointed as new head of Hadassah Medical Organization

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 15, 2022 00:27

Prof. Yoram Weiss was appointed Tuesday as the new director-general of the Hadassah Medical Organization.

The 63-year-old expert in intensive care and anesthesia has over 30 years of experience with Hadassah and has previously served as acting director-general of the organization and had served as director of the Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem's Ein Kerem for seven years.

"Prof. Weiss is the right man in the right place," Hadassah Medical Organization board of directors chairperson Dalia Itzik said in a statement. "He is highly experienced and I am confident his skills and diligence will lead the hospital to new heights. We give him all our blessings."

"It is a great privilege for me to head such a groundbreaking organization as Hadassah, an organization that leads in medical treatment, research and education," Weiss said. 

"We will continue to pursue joint ventures with startups in Israel and around the world, in cooperation with the Government of Israel, the Jerusalem Municipality and other organizations, to further contribute to the development of the city and the State of Israel."

Coinbase to cut 1,100 jobs amid turmoil in crypto markets
By REUTERS
06/14/2022 03:33 PM
Ryanair's French cabin crew strike, more than 40 flights cancelled
By REUTERS
06/14/2022 10:52 AM
US intends to issue SpaceX environmental review on June 13
By REUTERS
05/31/2022 05:16 PM
UAE's ADQ to allocate $10 bln in investments
By REUTERS
05/29/2022 10:45 AM
Oil stocks lift European shares but rate-hike worries limit gains
By REUTERS
05/26/2022 10:56 AM
Teva, Allergan reach $161.5 million opioid settlement with West Virginia
By REUTERS
05/25/2022 04:51 PM
Defense Ministry begins work on kindergarten shelters near Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2022 03:50 PM
BBB, Make-A-Wish team up
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2022 08:58 PM
US to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 06:58 PM
US bank profits dip as loan loss provisions jump
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 05:12 PM
EU set to clear without conditions $28.3 bln Oracle, Cerner deal- report
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 05:02 PM
German-Israeli 'Tel Aviv Air' goes bankrupt after one year
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2022 04:56 PM
Saudi foreign minister does not expect immediate global oil shortage
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 04:55 PM
Saudi energy minister: Gap between crude and fuel mobility prices at 60%
By REUTERS
05/09/2022 12:25 PM
UK poised to ditch plans to empower tech regulator - FT
By REUTERS
05/03/2022 06:54 AM
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by