Elon Musk files appeal to end SEC decree over Twitter posts

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 15, 2022 16:18

Elon Musk on Wednesday appealed a judge's refusal to end his 2018 agreement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission requiring a Tesla Inc TSLA.O lawyer to vet some of his posts on Twitter.

According to a court filing, Musk will ask the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan to overturn the April 27 decision by US District Judge Lewis Liman that allowed the agreement to stand.

The agreement arose from an SEC lawsuit claiming that Tesla's chief executive defrauded investors by tweeting on Aug. 7, 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take the electric car company private, when in reality a buyout was not close.

Musk later accepted a SEC consent decree requiring a Tesla lawyer to screen tweets that might contain material information about the company.

In seeking to end the consent decree and quash part of a subsequent subpoena, Musk accused the SEC of undermining his constitutional right to free speech and using the decree to launch "endless, boundless investigations of his speech."

Nord Stream 1 gas flows stable after Gazprom says it cutting capacity
By REUTERS
06/15/2022 04:51 PM
Disney+ streaming service to launch in Israel tomorrow
By Sydney Maud
06/15/2022 04:27 PM
Prof. Yoram Weiss appointed as new head of Hadassah Medical Organization
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2022 12:27 AM
Coinbase to cut 1,100 jobs amid turmoil in crypto markets
By REUTERS
06/14/2022 03:33 PM
Ryanair's French cabin crew strike, more than 40 flights cancelled
By REUTERS
06/14/2022 10:52 AM
US intends to issue SpaceX environmental review on June 13
By REUTERS
05/31/2022 05:16 PM
UAE's ADQ to allocate $10 bln in investments
By REUTERS
05/29/2022 10:45 AM
Oil stocks lift European shares but rate-hike worries limit gains
By REUTERS
05/26/2022 10:56 AM
Teva, Allergan reach $161.5 million opioid settlement with West Virginia
By REUTERS
05/25/2022 04:51 PM
Defense Ministry begins work on kindergarten shelters near Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2022 03:50 PM
BBB, Make-A-Wish team up
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2022 08:58 PM
US to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 06:58 PM
US bank profits dip as loan loss provisions jump
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 05:12 PM
EU set to clear without conditions $28.3 bln Oracle, Cerner deal- report
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 05:02 PM
German-Israeli 'Tel Aviv Air' goes bankrupt after one year
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2022 04:56 PM
