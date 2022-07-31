The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gas prices to fall, gov strikes against retails monopolies

The Israeli government continues its ongoing battle with Israel’s high cost of living.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JULY 31, 2022 12:39

Updated: JULY 31, 2022 14:40
At midnight tonight, the price of gasoline is to be reduced by 1.50 shekels per liter. This move is part of an ongoing effort from the Israeli government to reduce the strain on Israelis brought on by an increasingly high cost of living.

In a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Prime Minister Yair Lapid noted that his government is working to undermine any monopolistic presence in the Israeli market.

“Anyone who thinks they have a monopoly on certain products is wrong,” said Lapid, who added that for 15 years, the government has done “nothing regarding the cost of living, but this government is different: the fuel price drops today at midnight, by a shekel and a half per liter, we started a reform in the field of imports and we are determined to continue it with all our might.”

Further elaborating on the government’s stance against retail monopolies, Lapid applauded major marketing chains such as Shufersol and Victory, which recently informed importers that they refuse to raise the prices of pharmaceutical products, coffee and a host of other products. “I congratulate them. This is how it should be,” he said.

In June, Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Finance Minister Liberman signed the abolishment of several dozen national import standards that block imports from developed countries, as well as several that deviate from international standards.

Parallel imports

This move is expected to promote parallel imports into Israel, widening the scope of products and brands available for purchase by consumers.

“The government will not stand by either. If importers raise prices in an unrestrained manner, they will find that we have opened the market to parallel imports, we have removed barriers in the ministries of economy and health, and above all, we have brought competition to the market,” said Lapid.

“The cost of living is a scourge,” he concluded. “Families aren’t finishing the month. Check and compare prices - almost every product on the market has high-quality products at a much lower price. If we join hands, the government and the citizens, we will lower the cost of living together."



