Microsoft cuts about 1,000 jobs - Axios

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 18, 2022 11:32

Microsoft laid off under 1,000 employees across several divisions this week, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a source, making it the latest US technology company to cut jobs or slow hiring amid a global economic slowdown.

The layoffs affected less than 1% of Microsoft's total workforce of around 221,000 as of June 30.

The company had said in July that a small number of roles had been eliminated and that it would increase its headcount down the line.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the Axios report.

Several technology companies, including Meta, Twitter and Snap have cut jobs and scaled back hiring in recent months as global economic growth slows due to higher interest rates, rising inflation and an energy crisis in Europe.

Bank of Israel raises key rate by 3/4 point to 2.75% to quiet inflation
By REUTERS
10/03/2022 04:05 PM
Crypto trading firm Wintermute hit by $160 million hack - CEO
By REUTERS
09/20/2022 11:47 AM
Egypt's Suez Canal sees revenues rising to $700m. annually - CNBC Arabia
By REUTERS
09/18/2022 01:59 PM
Saudi C. Bank governor: Inflation in kingdom within reasonable rate
By REUTERS
09/18/2022 09:26 AM
Abu Dhabi royal-owned company reviving plans for dollar sukuk
By REUTERS
09/12/2022 10:55 AM
Iraq's foreign currency reserves hit $85 bln, highest since 2003
By REUTERS
09/11/2022 04:53 PM
Egypt's Suez Canal revenues at $744.8 mln in August - authority
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 03:07 PM
Israeli cybersecurity company Cymulate raises $70m
By GLOBES/TNS
09/07/2022 05:09 PM
Shari Arison selling further 1.9% Hapoalim stake
By GLOBES/TNS
09/07/2022 04:44 PM
Israeli startups raised $1.1b. in August
By GLOBES/TNS
09/02/2022 12:20 PM
Delta says it issued $6 billion in refunds since COVID-19 pandemic
By REUTERS
08/31/2022 07:53 PM
Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower, seeking info on spam
By REUTERS
08/29/2022 06:19 PM
Electronic Arts rises on report of acquisition by Amazon
By REUTERS
08/26/2022 02:57 PM
Twitter CEO says whistleblower claims are 'inaccurate' -internal meeting
By REUTERS
08/24/2022 07:43 PM
Pakistan approves agreement to provide troops for soccer World Cup
By REUTERS
08/22/2022 08:57 PM
