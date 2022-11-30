Israeli private solar energy installations jump by 18% in 2022

There has been an increase of about 18% in the installation in private homes of solar energy systems that produce electricity in 2022 so far, following the increase in electricity prices by about 11% this year, an industry executive said.

Nir Peleg, CEO of Enerpoint, said that his company installed about 4,500 systems in the private sector so far this year.

The cost of installing such a system averages about NIS 80,000. The customer receives an annual return of about 14%, meaning that the system pays for itself in about seven years.

According to a government decision, the production of electricity from renewable energy in Israel should be about 20% of total electricity consumption by 2025, and 30% by 2030.