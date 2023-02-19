The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Meta launches subscription service priced at $11.99 a month

Meta Verified will be rolled out in Australia and New Zealand this week, with gradual launches in other countries to follow.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2023 18:29

Updated: FEBRUARY 19, 2023 19:44
Woman holds smartphone with Meta logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Woman holds smartphone with Meta logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Meta Platforms on Sunday announced that it is testing a monthly subscription service, called Meta Verified, which will let users verify their accounts using a government ID and get a blue badge, as it looks to help content creators grow and build communities.

The subscription bundle for Instagram and Facebook, to be launched later this week, also includes extra protection against impersonation and will be priced starting at $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 a month on Apple's iOS system and Android.

Meta Verified will be rolled out in Australia and New Zealand this week, with gradual launches in other countries to follow.

Twitter's subscription service

Meta's foray into subscription services follows Twitter, which announced last month that Twitter Blue will be priced at $11 per month.

Person touch ''Delete app'' icon near Twitter logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION) Person touch ''Delete app'' icon near Twitter logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Other social media apps, like Snap Inc's Snapchat and messaging app Telegram launched paid subscription services last year, as a new source of revenue.



Tags Facebook twitter mark zuckerberg social media Meta
