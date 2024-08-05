Vault for Life: This complex offers new tracks

The safe deposit box complex in Riston Jerusalem, which is currently marking two years since its opening, announces the opening of 3 routes for renting safes for the last period.

A test conducted by Brixton shows that 87% of safe deposit box renters rent a safe for a period of more than 8 years, so the company decided to launch an attractive price promotion. The complex in Jerusalem was opened about two years ago and includes 2,600 secure safes. Brixton owns two secure vault complexes in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem and the company will build another 5 new vault complexes during the next 3 years all over the country.

1. Silver safes for a period of 5 years at a price of NIS 9,500 (instead of NIS 11,950).2. Gold safes for a period of 10 years at a price of NIS 18,000 (instead of NIS 23,900).3. Platinum safes for life up to the age of 120 at a price of NIS 59,000