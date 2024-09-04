Jerusalem Post
Separator
news-updates
NEWS UPDATES

Israel and India expand strategic cooperation with drone threat seminar - Exclusive

Israel and India held a seminar in Delhi to enhance security cooperation against drone threats with participation from defense ministries and companies from both countries.

By EVE YOUNG
Left to right Brig Gen Marut Shukla Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar Defense Attaché in India, Col. Avichai Zafrani Head of South Asia Division at SIBAT, Noam Haievy (photo credit: Deepak Kapoor Photography)
Left to right Brig Gen Marut Shukla Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar Defense Attaché in India, Col. Avichai Zafrani Head of South Asia Division at SIBAT, Noam Haievy
(photo credit: Deepak Kapoor Photography)

As part of expanding strategic relations between the Israeli and Indian defense establishments, officials from the two countries held a seminar this week aimed at enhancing security cooperation in combating drone threats.

The focus of the seminar was addressing the security and criminal implications of the threat of drones, said the Defense Ministry, explaining that these threats exist because drones can be used for intelligence gathering, weapon carrying, and precise attacks.

Held in Delhi, the seminar was a cooperation between the Israeli Defense Ministry's Directorate for Defense Exports (SIBAT), The Indian Defense Ministry, Israel's Economy Ministry, The Israel Export Institute, Israel's embassy in India, and the Society of Indian Defense Manufacturers (SIDM).

The seminar also included a showcase of technologies meant to counter drone threats, and nine Israeli companies participated.

Systems that use cyber radio frequency (CRF) to detect, locate, and neutralize were shown by companies D-Fend Solutions, Septier, and Sentrycs.

Left to right Brig Gen Marut Shukla Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar Defense Attaché in India, Col. Avichai Zafrani Head of South Asia Division at SIBAT, Noam Haievy (credit: Deepak Kapoor Photography)
Left to right Brig Gen Marut Shukla Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar Defense Attaché in India, Col. Avichai Zafrani Head of South Asia Division at SIBAT, Noam Haievy (credit: Deepak Kapoor Photography)

Companies ELTA Systems, Rafael, Elbit Systems, and Skylock also showed systems for detecting, identifying, and neutralizing drones using electronic warfare, sensors, communication systems, and radar.

An AI-driven vision and robotics system that works to detect drones and small aircraft was showcased by company ThirdEye Systems, and Smart Shooter showcased an intelligent fire control system that allows small arms to intercept drones.

Strengthening relations 

"The seminar reflected the commitment of India and Israel to continue and deepen security cooperation between the countries," said Indian Defense Ministry representative Shri Amit Satija.

"We see great importance in sharing knowledge and technologies and in developing joint solutions to the modern threats facing both sides."

"We see great importance in continuing the security cooperation between the countries," said SIBAT's head (Res.) Brig. Gen. Yair Kulas.

"The seminar provided a unique opportunity for Israeli defense industries to create business opportunities, develop connections with government officials and key local industry players, and establish B2B relationships with Indian companies."

"The recent seminar, during which over 100 business meetings took place, is a vivid example of the great interest in the local market for dual-use technologies from Israel," said Natasha Zangin, the head of Israel Economic & Trade Mission to New Delhi, India.

"Israeli technological solutions, especially in the field of homeland security, are highly regarded in India and attract significant interest from both public and private sectors among the leading entities in the Indian economy." 



Related Tags
India Israel relations
ELTA Systems
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
Elbit Systems
Israel shekel declines amidst Iran, Hezbollah threats
By REUTERS
08/12/2024 08:00 PM
L’Oréal buys Australian beauty brand Aesop
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2023 02:01 AM
The A Brand’s Fill It hair supplement hits market
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2023 02:25 AM
Knesset approves tax benefits for hi-tech investors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2023 10:13 PM
Enerpoint by Colmobil gets 15 solar contracts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2023 08:02 PM
Binance temporarily closes Bitcoin withdrawals due to congestion
By REUTERS
05/07/2023 07:09 PM
Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle
By REUTERS
04/23/2023 12:41 PM
Google to deploy generative AI to create sophisticated ad campaigns - FT
By REUTERS
04/20/2023 07:13 AM
Elbit Systems awarded international contract worth 102 million dollars
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2023 10:22 AM
Israeli housing prices drop slightly, costs rise elsewhere
By MOSHE COHEN/MAARIV
04/14/2023 02:43 PM
ChatGPT must block access to Italy users by Saturday
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 08:29 PM
Elbit Systems reveals peak order backlog of $15.1b.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 01:53 PM
UK, Bank of England facilitate sale of SVB UK to HSBC
By REUTERS
03/13/2023 09:10 AM
Israeli Chamber of IT holds Infrastructure Managers Forum
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/21/2023 02:43 AM
US firms in Taiwan making 'contingency' plans amid China tensions
By REUTERS
02/07/2023 08:51 AM