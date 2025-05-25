Mekorot to move HQ from Tel Aviv to Kiryat Ono in NIS 230M deal for Onyx Complex office tower

Mekorot, the national water company of Israel, has revealed plans to move its headquarters from central Tel Aviv to a newly constructed office in the Onyx complex in Kiryat Ono. The company has finalized a tender process to acquire a 12-story building in the city's developing business district for around NIS 230 million.

The new site, situated close to Route 461 and the soon-to-be-constructed Purple Line of the Tel Aviv light rail system, will cover approximately 20,000 square meters and feature offices, warehouses, and parking. The building is being acquired from the Suprin-Weiss-Hakimi group in collaboration with subsidiaries of the Menorah Group, with plans for occupancy by early 2027.

Mekorot announced plans to adapt the building to suit its hundreds of employees. The new facility will provide a contemporary work environment, public areas, and enhanced accessibility. This relocation is also anticipated to result in financial advantages, since the new site is situated outside the designated congestion pricing zones of central Tel Aviv.

“This is a historic move in which the national water company will relocate to a permanent new home,” said board member and chairman of the relocation meeting, Andrei Ouzan. “Mekorot will leverage the transition to unite different divisions under one roof, enabling continued development of Israel’s water sector.”

This article was written in collaboration with Mekorot.