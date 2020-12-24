The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Almost one in five people say coronavirus lockdown helped them lose weight

Lockdowns giving people more free time is a possible explanation of the surprising results.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 24, 2020 18:06
Israelis exercise at the Sky gym club of Rav Chen in Jerusalem on May 12, 2020. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israelis exercise at the Sky gym club of Rav Chen in Jerusalem on May 12, 2020.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
A survey conducted by comparison website, Top10.com, found that nearly one fifth of respondents found that coronavirus lockdowns helped them reach their weight loss goals. In contrast, 50% of respondents found that lockdowns hurt them as they pursued fitness goals.
The survey was self-selected, meaning participants volunteered to take the survey. This means that the survey results may be skewed because those who are interested in weight loss are more likely to take a survey on the topic. The survey sampled 1,021 people, over the age of 18. Respondents were split almost evenly between men and women and the majority make between $25,000 and $100,000 a year.
Some 17% of respondents said that coronavirus lockdowns have helped them reach their weight loss goals. Despite lockdowns closing gyms and stress and anxiety levels rising globally, only 50% of those who responded to the poll said that global lockdowns have hurt their weight loss goals. Some 31% of respondents said that the lockdowns have not affected their goals.
In general, younger people were more likely to say that lockdowns helped them reach their fitness goals, according to the website that cited more free time as a possible explanation of the result.
Some 72% of those who responded to the poll said that they are not satisfied with their current weight. The most common barrier to weight loss among respondents was lack of willpower (20%). The second and third most common barriers were lack of motivation (16%) and lack of free time (15%).


