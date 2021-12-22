The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
1 in 4 Florida family gatherings descend into drunken Christmas arguments -survey

Christmas is coming, and arguments are sure to follow.

By GARFIELD HYLTON/ORLANDO SENTINEL/TNS
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2021 16:56
YMCA's lit-up Christmas tree in Jerusalem. (photo credit: JERUSALEM INTERNATIONAL YMCA)
YMCA's lit-up Christmas tree in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: JERUSALEM INTERNATIONAL YMCA)
A new survey revealed how often Christmas family gatherings descend into drunken arguments.
Christmas is coming, and arguments are sure to follow, according to a new survey from American Addiction Centers.
More than 3,400 people across the country responded to the survey.
The survey says alcohol is present in nearly 40% of family arguments during the holiday and cited politics as the leading cause of verbal altercations.
In Florida, nearly 1-in-4 family gatherings involve drunken arguments.
A decorated spruce tree, traditional in the Novi God (New Year) celebration, seen at a Russian-Israeli home in Jerusalem, on January 1, 2016. Novigod is a Russian tradition of celebrating together with family on New Year's Eve, and new year's day. Novigod celebrations take after Christmas festive sy (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)A decorated spruce tree, traditional in the Novi God (New Year) celebration, seen at a Russian-Israeli home in Jerusalem, on January 1, 2016. Novigod is a Russian tradition of celebrating together with family on New Year's Eve, and new year's day. Novigod celebrations take after Christmas festive sy (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
It’s a few points higher than the national average of 21%, according to the survey.
Delaware leads all states with 1-in-3 drunken arguments.
Hawaii boasts only 5% of drunken family arguments over the holidays.
Other causes for verbal warfare include annoying extended family members, money, and people taking holiday games too seriously.
Only 3% answered that cooking was a reason to argue.


