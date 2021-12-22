A new survey revealed how often Christmas family gatherings descend into drunken arguments.

Christmas is coming, and arguments are sure to follow, according to a new survey from American Addiction Centers.

More than 3,400 people across the country responded to the survey.

The survey says alcohol is present in nearly 40% of family arguments during the holiday and cited politics as the leading cause of verbal altercations.

In Florida, nearly 1-in-4 family gatherings involve drunken arguments.

It’s a few points higher than the national average of 21%, according to the survey.

Delaware leads all states with 1-in-3 drunken arguments.

Hawaii boasts only 5% of drunken family arguments over the holidays.

Other causes for verbal warfare include annoying extended family members, money, and people taking holiday games too seriously.

Only 3% answered that cooking was a reason to argue.