The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

How do Palestinian terrorists have children while in prison?

A report by the Palestinian Media Watch claims that terrorists perform insemination by transferring their sperm using bags of potato chips.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 19, 2022 12:56
A guard is seen at an observation tower along a wall of Gilboa Prison, from where six Palestinian prisoners escaped, on September 6. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
A guard is seen at an observation tower along a wall of Gilboa Prison, from where six Palestinian prisoners escaped, on September 6.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Palestinian terrorists have allegedly fathered children outside of prison by smuggling their sperm in potato chip bags, according to a report by the Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) organization.
One of the released terrorist prisoners, Rafat Al-Qarawi, told the official Palestinian Authority Television that he fathered four children this way and that the bags of potato chips that are resealed are marked with the prisoner that the sperm corresponds to. The bag is also wrapped differently to indicate to the wives which one contains the sperm.
"We smuggled out [sperm] through the canteen. The Palestinian prisoner gives his family five items in a bag," Al-Qarawi said. "It's like going to a supermarket and you want to give your family something, a gift, candies, cookies, juice, honey, whatever you want.
"We would emit the sample seconds before they would call our names and put it in bags, wrap them in a certain way and mark them with the sperm inside it, mark it, and tie it with strings the way we had told the family during the previous visit," he continued.
101 children were allegedly born this way, the PMW states.
Israeli border security thwart an attempted smuggling of gold at the bottom of tomato crates from Gaza to the Palestinian Authority, March 22, 2021. (credit: BORDER AUTHORITY AND DEFENSE MINISTRY)Israeli border security thwart an attempted smuggling of gold at the bottom of tomato crates from Gaza to the Palestinian Authority, March 22, 2021. (credit: BORDER AUTHORITY AND DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Al-Qarawi was a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades and was arrested and sentenced to 15 years for his activity during the second Intifada, PMW reports. He was released in March of last year.


Tags children prisoner release Palestinian terrorism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu should take the plea deal - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

BDS is a colonialist movement - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The loss of governability - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yohanan Plesner

Israel’s governmental institutions must be strengthened - opinion

 By YOHANAN PLESNER
Noa Zilberman

Why your soft skills are your strongest skills

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by