How do Palestinian terrorists have children while in prison?

Palestinian terrorists have allegedly fathered children outside of prison by smuggling their sperm in potato chip bags, according to a report by the Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) organization.

One of the released terrorist prisoners, Rafat Al-Qarawi, told the official Palestinian Authority Television that he fathered four children this way and that the bags of potato chips that are resealed are marked with the prisoner that the sperm corresponds to. The bag is also wrapped differently to indicate to the wives which one contains the sperm.

"We smuggled out [sperm] through the canteen. The Palestinian prisoner gives his family five items in a bag," Al-Qarawi said. "It's like going to a supermarket and you want to give your family something, a gift, candies, cookies, juice, honey, whatever you want.

"We would emit the sample seconds before they would call our names and put it in bags, wrap them in a certain way and mark them with the sperm inside it, mark it, and tie it with strings the way we had told the family during the previous visit," he continued.

101 children were allegedly born this way, the PMW states.

Israeli border security thwart an attempted smuggling of gold at the bottom of tomato crates from Gaza to the Palestinian Authority, March 22, 2021. (credit: BORDER AUTHORITY AND DEFENSE MINISTRY)