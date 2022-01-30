The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Half a million shekels of property stolen at Jerusalem wig store

The suspect, a Jerusalem resident in his 40s, was found by police detectives and began to drive away while violating traffic laws.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 30, 2022 10:31

Updated: JANUARY 30, 2022 10:40
Mannequins with colorful wigs. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Mannequins with colorful wigs.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Israel police completed an investigation of a suspect who broke into a wig-selling business in central Jerusalem earlier this month and stole wigs, cash and other property worth almost half a million shekels, according to a police spokeswoman on Sunday.

A recording of the incident caught the suspect breaking into the store to steal property.

The theft at a wig store in Jerusalem (Credit: Israel Police)

The suspect, a Jerusalem resident in his 40s, was found by police detectives and began to drive away while violating traffic laws. The suspect was arrested two weeks ago with a vehicle that had an identification plate belonging to another vehicle that had been stolen shortly before.

Police filed an indictment against him shortly after he was arrested.

His detention by police has been extended on occasion, but it was not until last weekend that an official indictment was filed against him in court for burglary, theft and forgery of the vehicle's identification.

An additional indictment was filed against him for reckless driving at the risk of other road users.



