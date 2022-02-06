The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Teenager demands $50K from Elon Musk to delete account tracking private jet

He says that he initially would have also accepted a Tesla in exchange for stopping to track the jet.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2022 10:39
SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk attends a post-launch news conference to discuss the SpaceX Crew Dragon astronaut capsule in-flight abort test at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. January 19, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/STEVE NESIUS)
SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk attends a post-launch news conference to discuss the SpaceX Crew Dragon astronaut capsule in-flight abort test at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. January 19, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/STEVE NESIUS)

Jack Sweeney, a college freshman from Florida, managed to track Elon Musk's private jet on his Twitter account he owned.

The Tesla CEO initially offered the teenager $5,000 to stop tracking his plane and delete the account, an offer which Sweeney refused - demanding from the billionaire $50K instead.

Musk actively denied his request.

Sweeney, 19 told Business Insider that he refused Musk's initial offer because it "wasn't enough to replace the satisfaction he gets from running the account" to actually settle for less than $50K.

Instead, Sweeney said that he would instead accept a Tesla to stop tracking his jet, calling it his "dream car," according to The Wall Street Journal.

The interior of a Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is shown in Moscow (credit: REUTERS)

However, Sweeney on Friday had also rejected a free subscription to a Tesla Model 3 for three years from Musk, according to the Journal.

"I want my own car. I don't want to have to give it back in three years," he said in an interview with the Journal. "If I got an actual Tesla, then I would take it down."



