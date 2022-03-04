The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ben-Gurion Airport signals Russian plane with Ukrainian flag - watch

The incident can best be described as an act of trolling and a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 4, 2022 13:18
An Israeli flag carrier El Al Airlines plane is seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Russian planes flying to Israel were the victim of what could be described as an act of trolling by workers at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport on Friday when landing planes were signaled with a blue-and-yellow flag, the color of the Ukrainian flag.

Footage was shared over social media by a reporter for KAN of a worker at the airport waving a blue-and-yellow flag at a Russian plane that had arrived at the airport.

Though many countries around the world have condemned Russia and closed off their airspaces to Russian planes, Israel has not closed their airspace, with many analysts citing the extremely delicate balance needed to maintain their strategic interests in Syria.

However, many Israelis are still showing solidarity with Ukraine as it battles against a massive Russian invasion. And evidently, one of Ukraine's supporters was working that day at Ben-Gurion Airport.

Whether he will continue to be employed there in the future is unknown, however, as the same KAN reporter that shared the story tweeted that the flag-waver was suspended from work.



