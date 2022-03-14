The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Elon Musk challenges Putin to a duel over Ukraine

Elon Musk claimed to be absolutely serious about challenging Vladimir Putin to a duel.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: MARCH 14, 2022 19:51
SpaceX founder Elon Musk listens at a press conference following the first launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., February 6, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS)
SpaceX founder Elon Musk listens at a press conference following the first launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., February 6, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Elon Musk challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a duel on Monday with Ukraine as the stakes.

"I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat," he wrote on Twitter. "Do you agree to this fight?"

The responses to the tweet were mixed. Some encouraged Musk, some pointed out that the tweet was insensitive and said that there were better ways to help Ukraine, and some expressed concern for Musk's safety in the duel, saying that Putin would definitely win.

"I did manage to throw the world champion sumo wrestler, but at the cost of smashing a disc in my neck that caused me insane back pain for seven years," wrote Musk in the comments.

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday. (credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters) RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday. (credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters)

He also clarified that he was "absolutely serious."

Putin does not have a Twitter account, so most likely, he will never see this challenge, but if he does, Musk had better hope his neck is sturdier this time round.



