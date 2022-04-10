PM Bennett helps Tel Aviv terror attack survivor find a girlfriend

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tried to help a survivor of the Tel Aviv terror attack find a girlfriend on Saturday.

Bennett visited the survivors in the hospital on Saturday and later posted about it on Facebook.

"One of them was Mark Malfayev, in the past a soldier in Givati, who was drinking beer with his friends and was shot in his back," he wrote.

"Despite the injury, Mark was smiling and shared his thoughts and dreams with me. We recommended economic books to each other, and I think he has a promising future."

"He's also looking for a girlfriend," he added. "That's important to know."

Israelis light candles at the scene of a terror attack on Dizengoff street, central Tel Aviv. 2 people were killed and several more injured in last night terror attack, April 8, 2022. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

Bennett ended the post by wishing the survivors a speedy recovery.