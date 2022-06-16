The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Authorities can't find Ezra Miller; star taunts: 'You cannot touch me'

Miller has been accused of grooming an 18-year-old girl with a "cult-like mentality."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 16, 2022 14:32
Ezra Miller attends the 2019 Met Gala under the theme "camp" (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
Ezra Miller attends the 2019 Met Gala under the theme "camp"
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

Authorities who are actively searching for actor Ezra Miller have been unable to locate them in order to deliver a protective order against them after they were accused of acting inappropriately towards an 18-year-old girl for years.

But when authorities looked into Miller's social media, all they found were highly disturbing memes about their inability to find Miller.

Miller has been accused of grooming an 18-year-old girl with a "cult-like mentality" by her parents, who requested, as a result, an order of protection from Miller for their daughter, Tokata Iron Eyes.

The court chose in favor of the parents' requests, but upon delivering the notice, Miller was nowhere to be found. 

According to the Los Angeles Times, "a tribal court judge approved the interim order Tuesday, but 'the Court cannot locate or serve' Miller."

Cast member Ezra Miller attends a promotion for the movie “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” in Beijing, China October 28, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER)Cast member Ezra Miller attends a promotion for the movie “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” in Beijing, China October 28, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER)

Miller's social media posts

Meanwhile, Miller took to their Instagram stories to post a series of disturbing photos, designed in a common meme format, that seemingly mocked authorities for their failure in locating Miller.

"You cannot touch me, I am in another universe," said one of the photographs. Another said, "message from another dimension," playing on the same concept that Miller cannot be found because they are not in this universe.

Another photograph, clearly formatted as a joking post, showed a cartoon man vomiting and a caption saying, "Me remembering how I was nice when I should have said who the f**k do you think you're talking to."

The next photograph showed a common meme which depicts a man with flowers hidden behind his back a moment before he gives them to another man; the man who will receive the flowers is labeled "me," the man hiding the flowers is labeled "people" and the flowers are labeled "headache."

The last post had what seemed like a poem, but in it was a potentially concerning ideology.

"I am shielded from negative people and their ill intent," it said. "My spirit, mind, body, soul and success are not altered by anyone's envy. I am protected from all negative energy (sic.) people attempt to throw at me. Subconsciously and consciously. I clear any and all hidden peers who are hidden enemies."

Other accusations

Among the different accusations of abuse were reports of Miller providing Iron Eyes with drugs and alcohol, physically battering them and causing them to drop out of school.

In the report filed to the court, the parents claim that when they came to pick up Iron Eyes from Miller's home, she was without any of the documents, identification or personal belongings needed to navigate life independently, such as their driver's license and credit card.

The parents claim Miller "uses violence, intimidation, [the] threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata," according to the court documents.

Iron Eyes defended Miller in an Instagram post soon after her parents filed for the protective order, claiming that her parents are transphobic and that she does not need a conservatorship.

A hearing will be held by the court on July 12 to allow Iron Eyes and Miller to represent their side of the story.

This is not the first legal trouble Miller's been in. They were imprisoned twice in Hawaii earlier this year for several aggressive actions and disorderly conduct.



