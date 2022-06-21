The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Elon Musk's child seeks name change to sever ties with father

"I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 21, 2022 07:29
WHICH ELON MUSK was behind the seemingly out-of-the-blue decision to buy Twitter? (photo credit: JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS)
WHICH ELON MUSK was behind the seemingly out-of-the-blue decision to buy Twitter?
(photo credit: JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS)

Elon Musk's transgender daughter has filed a request to change her name in accordance with her new gender identity and because "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

The petition for both a name change and a new birth certificate reflecting her new gender identity was filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica in April. It came to light recently in some online media reports.

Musk's daughter, who recently turned 18, the age of consent in California, has asked the court to change her gender recognition from male to female and to register her new name, according to court documents available online through PlainSite.org.

Her new name was redacted in the online document. Her mother is Justine Wilson, who divorced Musk in 2008.

There was no further explanation of the rift between Musk's daughter and her father, the Tesla and SpaceX chief who is attempting a $44 billion takeover of social media platform Twitter.

Elon Musk gestures during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PHOTO)Elon Musk gestures during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PHOTO)

Neither a lawyer who represents Musk nor the Tesla media office immediately responded to Reuters emails requesting comment on Monday.

Background

In May, about a month after the name and gender change document was filed, Musk declared his support for the Republican Party, whose elected representatives support a raft of legislation that would limit transgender rights in states across the country.

Musk has weighed in on the issue of transgender people choosing their preferred pronouns, tweeting in 2020, "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare."



