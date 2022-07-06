The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Man accidentally signs himself up for camp instead of daughter

The father experienced some difficulty when he took his daughter to camp and found she wasn't the one signed up.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 6, 2022 12:47
A father accidentally signed himself up for his daughter's summer camp instead of her, his wife told a Facebook group in a post on Wednesday.

Summer vacation began this week for students in primary schools, and many parents will be sending their children to camps for at least a few weeks.

But when Liraz Hanoch Guy's husband took their daughter to camp on Wednesday morning, "He was surprised to discover that she wasn't signed up," Guy wrote in her post.

"He insisted that he signed her up himself, and it cannot be that she doesn't appear on the list."

She went on to describe how her husband called up the municipality to check with them, and they don't have the girl on their lists either, so they looked for the credit card details and found that he had paid for the camp.

Dad goes to summer camp

The problem, they discovered, was that he accidentally signed himself up for the camp and not his daughter.

The comments on the post expressed much amusement with one asking if he stayed at the camp and sent his daughter home and another asking if the daughter would be taking her dad to camp every day.



