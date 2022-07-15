Gantz joins in on mockery of his opening a bottle with his teeth

Defense Minister Benny Gantz embraced the mockery of him on Friday after he was seen opening a water bottle with his teeth on Wednesday.

During the live coverage of the arrival of US President Joe Biden for his official visit to Israel on Wednesday, the camera was on Gantz when he sat down in his seat and attempted to open a bottle of water with his teeth and struggled to succeed.

Following this footage, Gantz faced much ridicule on social media as people made fun of his interesting method for opening bottles.

Gantz takes part in the fun

On Friday, Gantz posted a video on his social media accounts, joining in on in the amusement.

Benny Gantz at the announcement of a merger between Blue and White and New Hope, July 10, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

פותחן זה לחלשים. pic.twitter.com/RZfxggXq12 — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) July 15, 2022

In the video someone off-screen asks Gantz if he has a can opener, and Gantz responds with "what can opener? give it to me." He then takes the can and pretends to open it with his teeth.

"Can openers are for the weak." Defense Minister Benny Gantz

"Can openers are for the weak," he says as he eats whatever is in the can.