Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont

Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Vermont, according to a report by state police, who were notified of the incident committed by Miller at a residence in Stamford, Vermont.

Police findings first found that "several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present."

Miller is known for their roles as Barry Allen/The Flash in the DCEU film franchise and Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Beasts film franchise.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Miller's previous arrests

Ezra Miller attends the 2019 Met Gala under the theme ''camp'' (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

In April, Miller was arrested twice by the Hawaiian police for second-degree assault: Once for throwing a chair which hit a 26-year-old woman on the forehead, and another time for grabbing the microphone from a woman singing on stage at a karaoke bar and lunging at a man playing darts.

Miller is also facing several allegations of abuse from many different women across the globe. This is including choking a woman in an Icelandic bar and harassing another woman while attempting to enter her home in Berlin.

"I think, 'It's just fun and games' - but then it wasn't," The unnamed woman from the Icelandic bar incident told The Guardian. "All of a sudden, they're on top of me, choking me, still screaming in my face if I want to fight."

The parents of now 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eye, a Native American activist, also filed a protection order against Miller, accusing the actor in court of using "violence, intimidation, [the] threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata."

Miller's acting career

Since the arrest, there has been a lot of controversial talk about whether or not Miller's The Flash solo movie should be released.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said, "We have seen 'The Flash,' 'Black Adam' and 'Shazam 2.' We are very excited about them. We've seen them. We think they're terrific, and we think we can make them even better."

Warner Bros. representatives have not responded for comments from several news outlets on Monday.

The Flash solo movie is set to hit theaters on June 23, 2023.